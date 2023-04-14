Top 5 Stories of the Week

Fix Auto Ogden Opens in Utah

Fix Auto USA has announced the opening of Fix Auto Ogden located at 3261 Midland Drive in Ogden, Utah.

Meet the Auto Body Instructor: Norm Markham

Norm Markham was a student at Dennis Technical Education Center in the early 1980s and is now one of the collision repair and automotive refinishing instructors there.

NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Six Deserving Dallas Women

The NABC, along with Allstate, GEICO, Hertz, Travelers and repair partner Berkshire Hathaway Automotive, recently donated refurbished vehicles to six deserving Dallas-area women via the Recycled Rides program.

Classic Collision Adds New Location in Houston

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Pinnacle CARSTAR Auto Body in Tomball, Texas.

Two Young Techs Receive Tools, Equipment at NORTHEAST

For the third consecutive year, AASP/NJ supplied two technicians with $2,500 each in tools and equipment to help them build their careers in collision repair.

