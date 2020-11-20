Connect with us

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

FCA Issues Position Statement on Opt OE Parts

FCA has issued a position statement on “opt OE” parts that appear in various estimating systems.

Crash Champions Announces Four New Acquisitions

Leading collision repair MSO adds shops in the Midwest and California to its growing national footprint.

CARSTAR Westside Collision Opens in Lancaster, Calif.

Sarkis Zhamkochian, owner of CARSTAR Westside Collision, has been involved in the insurance side of the collision repair industry for over 20 years.

Classic Collision Acquires Regional MSO in Georgia

Classic Collision has acquired all six Elite Auto Collision locations in the Georgia market.

Caliber Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Mark Sanders, Caliber’s current president and chief operating officer, will succeed longtime CEO Steve Grimshaw effective Jan. 1, 2021.

