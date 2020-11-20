Top 5 Stories of the Week

Click Here to Read More

FCA has issued a position statement on “opt OE” parts that appear in various estimating systems.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Announces Four New Acquisitions

Leading collision repair MSO adds shops in the Midwest and California to its growing national footprint.

Read more here.

CARSTAR Westside Collision Opens in Lancaster, Calif.

Sarkis Zhamkochian, owner of CARSTAR Westside Collision, has been involved in the insurance side of the collision repair industry for over 20 years.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Acquires Regional MSO in Georgia

Classic Collision has acquired all six Elite Auto Collision locations in the Georgia market.

Read more here.

Caliber Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Mark Sanders, Caliber’s current president and chief operating officer, will succeed longtime CEO Steve Grimshaw effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Read more here.