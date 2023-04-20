Top 5 Stories of the Week

CARSTAR Shanafelt Opens in Texas

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Shanafelt in Seguin, Texas.

Mitchell, Axalta Launch Training Program for Truck Repairers

Mitchell is collaborating with Axalta Coating Systems on a new training program, “Truck Fleet Damage Analysis and Estimating”.

Reader’s Choice: Required Vehicle Safety Inspections

If we are going to agree that inspections are needed when a collision occurs, then we should all be on the same page on what that means.

Kevin Caruso Joins Car ADAS Solutions as COO

Caruso is a people-focused operational leader with over 25 years of collision industry experience in driving workforce performance through solutions that streamline and optimize organizational performance.

Absolute Collision, IDS Automotive Partner with Trade School

Absolute Collision and IDS Automotive have partnered with Aspire Trade High School in Huntersville, N.C., to develop a collision education center within the school.

