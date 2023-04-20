 Top 5 Stories of the Week

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of April 17.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

CARSTAR Shanafelt Opens in Texas

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Shanafelt in Seguin, Texas.

Read more here.

Mitchell, Axalta Launch Training Program for Truck Repairers

Mitchell is collaborating with Axalta Coating Systems on a new training program, “Truck Fleet Damage Analysis and Estimating”.

Read more here.

Reader’s Choice: Required Vehicle Safety Inspections

If we are going to agree that inspections are needed when a collision occurs, then we should all be on the same page on what that means.

Read more here.

Kevin Caruso Joins Car ADAS Solutions as COO

Caruso is a people-focused operational leader with over 25 years of collision industry experience in driving workforce performance through solutions that streamline and optimize organizational performance.

Read more here.

Absolute Collision, IDS Automotive Partner with Trade School

Absolute Collision and IDS Automotive have partnered with Aspire Trade High School in Huntersville, N.C., to develop a collision education center within the school.

Read more here.

Consolidators

Maaco Greenville Gifts Free Paint Job to Veterans of Foreign Wars

Maaco Greenville was proud to gift the organization with a freshly painted 1941 U.S. Army Cannon Boom.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Maaco announced that it recently held the first-ever "Love Your Car" campaign, where they gifted one lucky customer with a free paint job. Through this "surprise and delight" effort, owners from Maaco locations across the country nominated their customers for the chance to receive the gift.

Pete Schwartz, owner of Maaco Greenville, recently completed an estimate for the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 7032 located in Greenville, N.C. The local post was working to undergo building and grounds renovations, and there was one piece that was in need of a makeover. Maaco Greenville was proud to gift the organization with a freshly painted 1941 U.S. Army Cannon Boom.

Read Full Article

ASE: Over 2,200 Auto Pros Now Designated as World Class Technicians

A joint program of ASE and the Auto Care Association, the ASE World Class Technicians program recognizes an exclusive group of highly skilled professional technicians.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
