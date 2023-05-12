Top 5 Stories of the Week - BodyShop Business

CARSTAR Owner Opens Two Locations in New Jersey

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Proline Auto Body of Pinebrook and CARSTAR Proline Body & Chassis in New Jersey.

Report: Private Equity More Committed to Collision Than Ever

Private equity firms continue to invest more and more capital with implications for MSOs and single shops that cannot be ignored.

ABPA Opposes Texas Crash Parts Bill

The ABPA believes Texas Senate Bill 1083 will adversely affect Texas drivers as it would establish a 36-month restriction against the use of alternative parts when OEM repair procedures are mandated.

Shhh! Let’s Not Talk About Money!

Why is money a taboo subject among collision repairers, especially when it comes to financial planning?

NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Two San Antonio Veterans

The NABC, along with USAA and Caliber Collision, recently donated refurbished vehicles to two female San Antonio veterans.

