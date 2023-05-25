Top 5 Stories of the Week

Compact Auto Body Powered by VIVE Highlights Female Teammates

The Compact Auto Body team is all-female led in an industry that typically has a male lead.

PPG Launches Paint Films Solutions for Auto, Industrial

Joint venture with entrotech, Inc. forms PPG Advanced Surface Technologies.

Classic Collision Adds New Locations in Texas and N.C.

Classic Collision announced the acquisition of David Collision Repair in Georgetown, Texas and CARSTAR Jerry Rhynes Collision in Albemarle, Charlotte and Pineville, N.C.

Vehicle Electronics: The Future Is Much Closer Than You Think

If you haven’t come up with a plan for new vehicle electronics or servicing battery-electric vehicles, maybe you should … because the future is already at your door.

Crash Champions Opens New Tampa Repair Center

Crash Champions has announced the opening of a new collision repair center in Lutz, Fla.

