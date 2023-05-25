Top 5 Stories of the Week

Compact Auto Body Powered by VIVE Highlights Female Teammates
The Compact Auto Body team is all-female led in an industry that typically has a male lead.
Read more here.
PPG Launches Paint Films Solutions for Auto, Industrial
Joint venture with entrotech, Inc. forms PPG Advanced Surface Technologies.
Read more here.
Classic Collision Adds New Locations in Texas and N.C.
Classic Collision announced the acquisition of David Collision Repair in Georgetown, Texas and CARSTAR Jerry Rhynes Collision in Albemarle, Charlotte and Pineville, N.C.
Read more here.
Vehicle Electronics: The Future Is Much Closer Than You Think
If you haven’t come up with a plan for new vehicle electronics or servicing battery-electric vehicles, maybe you should … because the future is already at your door.
Read more here.
Crash Champions Opens New Tampa Repair Center
Crash Champions has announced the opening of a new collision repair center in Lutz, Fla.
Read more here.