Top 5 Stories of the Week

OEM Dealerships: Friend or Foe?

Insurers seeking out and using misinformation obtained from dealer repairers in order to deny consumers OEM-recommended repair procedures has become more commonplace.

Body Bangin’: Rivian Collision Program and Insurance

Micki Woods interviews Frank Phillips, collision repair program manager of Rivian, on how Rivian’s collision program works.

Mitchell, Caliber Sign License Agreement

The agreement gives all current and future Caliber locations access to Mitchell Cloud Estimating, Integrated Repair Procedures, a PDR calculator and miScore.

CIECA Announces Speakers for 2023 CONNEX Conference

This year’s theme is “Connected Car, Connected Industry”, and the event will be emceed by industry veteran Bill Garoutte.

Hyundai Announces EV Battery Manufacturing Joint Venture in U.S.

Hyundai Motor Group and LGES signed a memorandum of understanding to produce EV batteries in the U.S. and further accelerate Hyundai’s electrification efforts in North America.

