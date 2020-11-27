Top 5 Stories of the Week

Click Here to Read More

Sandra Scarlette is a professional bodybuilder and brings her competitive nature to her business, Pat’s Body Shop, to boost teamwork.

Read more here.

NABC Announces Winners of Rides for Reason Virtual Car Show

This inaugural virtual car show featured top cars, truck and motorcycles from NABC members, virtual car clubs, featured car corral, automotive stars and celebrity judges.

Read more here.

VIDEO: ADAS Systems

Different ADAS systems in various makes of vehicles and how they operate.

Read more here.

U.S. House of Representatives Passes National Apprenticeship Act of 2020

This bill was introduced to expand the National Apprenticeship system to include apprenticeships, youth apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships, as well as set national labor and welfare standards for apprenticeship programs.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Scan Tools and Batteries

The importance of making sure a battery is working properly to fully assess what is wrong with the vehicle with a scan tool.

Read more here.