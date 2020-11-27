Connect with us

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Pat’s Body Shop: Putting the Muscle in Collision Repair

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Sandra Scarlette is a professional bodybuilder and brings her competitive nature to her business, Pat’s Body Shop, to boost teamwork.

Read more here.

NABC Announces Winners of Rides for Reason Virtual Car Show

This inaugural virtual car show featured top cars, truck and motorcycles from NABC members, virtual car clubs, featured car corral, automotive stars and celebrity judges.

Read more here.

VIDEO: ADAS Systems

Different ADAS systems in various makes of vehicles and how they operate.

Read more here.

U.S. House of Representatives Passes National Apprenticeship Act of 2020

This bill was introduced to expand the National Apprenticeship system to include apprenticeships, youth apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships, as well as set national labor and welfare standards for apprenticeship programs.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Scan Tools and Batteries

The importance of making sure a battery is working properly to fully assess what is wrong with the vehicle with a scan tool.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: BendPak Offers Historic Black Friday Deals

Legislation: U.S. House Passes National Apprenticeship Act of 2020

Associations: SCRS Recognizes Toyota for Support of Events

News: Kaeser Expands U.S. Headquarters

Advertisement

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

Association News

on

Manufacturer Report

on

Ford, I-CAR Announce Expanded Training for HEVs and BEVs
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

Associations: Association News

News: Manufacturer Report

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: Ford, I-CAR Announce Expanded Training for HEVs and BEVs

Video: VIDEO: ADAS Systems
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

AFC Finishing Systems

AFC Finishing Systems
Contact: Justin HaganPhone: 530-533-8907Fax: 530-533-0179
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect