Connect with us

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Virtual Convention Set for ABRA, CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

For the first time ever, the Driven Brands family of collision repair companies will gather virtually for its 2020 convention themed, “UNITED.”

Read more here.

Farmers Insurance, NABC Donate Vehicle to Single Mom in Kansas

Farmers worked with CARSTAR Collision Specialists East to restore a 2015 Jeep Patriot Sport and help provide reliable transportation to the deserving recipient.

Read more here.

Taming the Wild West: Westgate Auto Body

A bed and breakfast and a body shop? You better believe it. If you have a run-in with a buffalo, you can get your car fixed, a good night’s rest and then go check out Yellowstone National Park.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Avoiding ‘Swaptronics’

“Swaptronics,” or taking a module off a known good vehicle and putting it on another vehicle to see if that cures the problem, can actually cause issues for both vehicles.

Read more here.

Milwaukee Tool Releases Next-Generation M18 ROVER Flood Light

Milwaukee Tool has introduced the second-generation M18 ROVER Dual Power Flood Light.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Consolidators: Driven Brands Announces Top Performers for 2020

OEMs: GM Reveals New GM Genuine Parts and ACDelco Parts Packaging

OEMs: GM, Mitchell Launch GM Collision Repair Network in Canada

Consolidators: Caliber Appoints New Chief Operations Officer

Advertisement

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

Consolidator Report

on

People on the Move

on

S/P2, Advance Auto Parts Offer Students Parts ID Training
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

Consolidators: Consolidator Report

News: People on the Move

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: S/P2, Advance Auto Parts Offer Students Parts ID Training

News: Vehicle Service Group Helping Students Stay Warm and Healthy This Winter
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Kaeser Compressors, Inc.

Kaeser Compressors, Inc.
Contact: Michael CamberFax: 540-898-5520
511 Sigma Drive, Fredericksburg VA 22408
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect