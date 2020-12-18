Connect with us

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

VIDEO: Equalizer Glass Repair and Removal Tools

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Equalizer’s new Terminator automatic windshield repair system allows technicians to walk away while the repair is in process.

Read more here.

Texas Collision Centers Officially Opens First Location

The leadership team spent decades under the tutelage of Service King Collision Repair Centers Founder Eddie Lennox and has more than 80 years of combined industry expertise.

Read more here.

Maaco Recognizes 2020 Rookie of the Year

Maaco Collision Repair and Auto Painting recognized Shane Hollas, owner of the Maaco center in Rockwall, Texas, as their Rookie of the Year at their recent annual convention.

Read more here.

GMC Hummer EV: Scary or Exciting?

We’re going to be fixing the new Hummer EV some day. Scary? Exciting? Depends on your perspective.

Read more here.

VIDEO: The Future of ADAS

A repair expert predicts that while vehicle complexity will continue to increase, the good news is that complexity of service will start to decrease.

Advertisement

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Global Auto Sales Expected to Gain Momentum Next Year

News: NHTSA Announces Update on AEB Installation by 20 Automakers

Associations: SCRS Hosts Weekly BOT Demonstrations

Consolidators: ProColor Collision Hires Strategic Operations Specialist for West Region

Advertisement

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

Zara's Collision General Manager Named Chamber Board Chair

on

People on the Move

on

Consolidator Report
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: Zara’s Collision General Manager Named Chamber Board Chair

Management: Gearing Up for the Big Game

Video: VIDEO: What to Expect When You’re Inspected

News: People on the Move

Consolidators: Consolidator Report
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Spies Hecker

Spies Hecker
Contact: Kristine GallagherFax: 734-454-4983
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect