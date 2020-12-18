Top 5 Stories of the Week

Click Here to Read More

Equalizer’s new Terminator automatic windshield repair system allows technicians to walk away while the repair is in process.

Texas Collision Centers Officially Opens First Location

The leadership team spent decades under the tutelage of Service King Collision Repair Centers Founder Eddie Lennox and has more than 80 years of combined industry expertise.

Maaco Recognizes 2020 Rookie of the Year

Maaco Collision Repair and Auto Painting recognized Shane Hollas, owner of the Maaco center in Rockwall, Texas, as their Rookie of the Year at their recent annual convention.

GMC Hummer EV: Scary or Exciting?

We’re going to be fixing the new Hummer EV some day. Scary? Exciting? Depends on your perspective.

VIDEO: The Future of ADAS

A repair expert predicts that while vehicle complexity will continue to increase, the good news is that complexity of service will start to decrease.