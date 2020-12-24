Top 5 Stories of the Week

Connect with us

Classic Collision Expands in Florida

Classic Collision, LLC announced it has acquired Collision Concepts in Delray Beach, Fla.

Read more here.

CCG Adds More Than 135 New Locations in 2020

CCG announced that it is on track to add more than 135 locations to its national repair platform, surpassing scale of more than $2.4B in annual systemwide repair dollars.

Read more here.

Gearing Up for the Big Game

Running a business and coaching a football team have more things in common than you think. 

Read more here.

AASP/NJ Meeting Explores Massachusetts Right to Repair Victory

On Dec. 17, the AASP/NJ welcomed industry representatives from Massachusetts via a virtual meeting to inform its membership of the efforts behind the recently passed Massachusetts Right to Repair Law ballot measure.

Read more here.

ProColor Collision Hires Strategic Operations Specialist

ProColor Collision has announced the appointment of Scott Kostyack as strategic operations specialist for the network’s operations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Read more here.

