Top 5 Stories of the Week

Longtime Family Collision Repair Business Joins Forces with CARSTAR

JC Auto Rebuilders of Rockford, Ill., has rebranded as CARSTAR Team JC Auto Rebuilders.

Read more here.

Proper Paint Prep: Cleaning and Abrading

Why do we constantly need to revisit the fundamentals of paint preparation? Because nothing is faster or more profitable than doing the job one time.

Read more here.

Lucid Group Debuts New EV with 516-mile Range

Lucid claims the 2024 Air Grand Touring starting at $109,900 is the longest-range EV available today.

Read more here.

Lawson Products Acquires S&S Automotive

Like Lawson’s Kent Automotive business, S&S Automotive is an industry-leading distributor in the automotive dealership market.

Read more here.

The Lanza Brothers: Successful Collision Careers

Auto body technicians Vince and Domenic Lanza discuss the reasons young people should take a serious look at collision as a viable, rewarding and profitable career.

Watch or listen here.