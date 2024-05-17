 Top 5 Stories of the Week

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of May 13.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

When Will OEM Referrals Replace DRP Referrals?

Related Articles

When will insurer DRPs end and car manufacturers dictate where the car gets repaired?

Read more here.

Executive Interview: Matt Ebert, Founder and CEO of Crash Champions

Jason Stahl interviews Matt Ebert on his rise from technician to leader of a 600-plus shop network.

Watch or listen here.

Auto Color & Equipment Joins Wesco Group

Auto Color & Equipment has been servicing Missouri since 1987.

Read more here.

Transtar Announces Agreement for Axalta to Acquire The CoverFlexx Group

Axalta Coating Systems has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Transtar Holding Company’s subsidiary The CoverFlexx Group.

Read more here.

WATCH: Advancements in Lift Technology

The new BendPak Octoflex Series concept lift is a two-post lift with eight arms, making it easier to lift vehicles on a traditional two-post lift.

Watch here.

You May Also Like

News

Transtar Announces Agreement for Axalta to Acquire The CoverFlexx Group

Axalta Coating Systems has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Transtar Holding Company’s subsidiary The CoverFlexx Group.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Published:

Transtar Holding Company announced that global coatings company Axalta Coating Systems has signed a definitive agreement to acquire its subsidiary The CoverFlexx Group. The transaction is anticipated to close in the third quarter, pending regulatory approval and customary closing conditions, Transtar Holding Company said.

The strategic move allows Transtar Holding Company to focus exclusively on the growth of NexaMotion Group, a portfolio of technology-driven automotive aftermarket businesses that offer a complete suite of mechanical auto repair products and industry-leading e-commerce solutions, the company said. 

Read Full Article

More News Posts
SUNY Morrisville Named No. 1 MCAP School in Country

The school’s Mopar Career Automotive Program students were re-crowned champions in the first-ever Mopar Career Automotive Program Bracket Challenge.

By Jason Stahl
Crash Champions Acquires Bavarian Body Works in Atlanta

The acquisition adds two high-quality collision repair centers located in Marietta and Atlanta, Ga.

By Jason Stahl
Painters Supply and Equipment Acquires AeroCoat Source

AeroCoat distributes high-quality coatings and painting solutions, serving customers across the aviation and military sectors.

By Jason Stahl
AASP/NJ to Host Industry Night

Four industry companies will present info on EVs, OSHA, ADAS calibrations and more.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Auto Color & Equipment Joins Wesco Group

Auto Color & Equipment has been servicing Missouri since 1987.

By Jason Stahl
Association News

The latest association news appearing on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By Jason Stahl
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of May 6.

By Jason Stahl
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of May 6.

By Jason Stahl