Top 5 Stories of the Week

When Will OEM Referrals Replace DRP Referrals?

When will insurer DRPs end and car manufacturers dictate where the car gets repaired?

Read more here.

Executive Interview: Matt Ebert, Founder and CEO of Crash Champions

Jason Stahl interviews Matt Ebert on his rise from technician to leader of a 600-plus shop network.

Watch or listen here.

Auto Color & Equipment Joins Wesco Group

Auto Color & Equipment has been servicing Missouri since 1987.

Read more here.

Transtar Announces Agreement for Axalta to Acquire The CoverFlexx Group

Axalta Coating Systems has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Transtar Holding Company’s subsidiary The CoverFlexx Group.

Read more here.

WATCH: Advancements in Lift Technology

The new BendPak Octoflex Series concept lift is a two-post lift with eight arms, making it easier to lift vehicles on a traditional two-post lift.

Watch here.