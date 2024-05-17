Top 5 Stories of the Week

When Will OEM Referrals Replace DRP Referrals?
When will insurer DRPs end and car manufacturers dictate where the car gets repaired?
Executive Interview: Matt Ebert, Founder and CEO of Crash Champions
Jason Stahl interviews Matt Ebert on his rise from technician to leader of a 600-plus shop network.
Auto Color & Equipment Joins Wesco Group
Auto Color & Equipment has been servicing Missouri since 1987.
Transtar Announces Agreement for Axalta to Acquire The CoverFlexx Group
Axalta Coating Systems has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Transtar Holding Company’s subsidiary The CoverFlexx Group.
WATCH: Advancements in Lift Technology
The new BendPak Octoflex Series concept lift is a two-post lift with eight arms, making it easier to lift vehicles on a traditional two-post lift.
