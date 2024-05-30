Top 5 Stories of the Week

Auto Insurance Claims: Who Owes Whom?

Insurers don’t owe the repairer anything; insurers owe the vehicle owner, and the vehicle owner owes the repairer for the services rendered and received.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Adds New Location in Virginia Beach

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of H&T Collision Center in Virginia Beach, Va.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Expands in Maryland

Crash Champions has announced the expansion of its Maryland footprint with the acquisition of Modern Auto Body in Frederick, Md.

Read more here.

WIN Hands Out Record Number of Collision Scholarships

A record 30 new women received 2024 WIN College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Awards.

Read more here.

Repairify Donates $180,000 of Diagnostic Tools to Collin College

The donation will help bolster Collin College’s training efforts and enable students to utilize professional diagnostic tools as part of their curriculum.

Read more here.