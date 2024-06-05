 Top 5 Stories of the Week

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of June 3.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Electric Vehicle Repair: 12V Battery and TPMS

What is the proper way to jumpstart an EV? And why are the tires on a Tesla one of the first things that will need to be replaced?

Read more here.

Classic Collision Grows Again in Florida

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Ponto’s Autobody in Bradenton, Fla.

Read more here.

Car ADAS Solutions Announces New Calibration Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Car ADAS Solutions has announced the opening of ProMax ADAS Solutions, a new licensee location in Anaheim, Calif.

Read more here.

Bringing ADAS Calibrations In-House

Jason Stahl and Autel’s Stewart Peregrine discuss the advantages to bringing ADAS calibration in-house.

Watch or listen here.

Post-Sale Business Opportunities: What’s Next?

With strategic planning and the right partnerships, the next phase of your career can be as fulfilling as building your business was.

Read more here.

Associations

SCRS Adds New Medical Carrier to Health Insurance Portfolio

SCRS, in partnership with Decisely, has added Angle Health to its health insurance portfolio.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Published:

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS), in partnership with Decisely Insurance Services, has announced the addition of a new major medical carrier to its health insurance portfolio: Angle Health. This addition is a result of the unprecedented growth and adoption of benefits within the SCRS Benefits Center; as the program scales, additional carriers join to meet the needs of more members.

Report: Decrease in Used EV Prices Coincides with Increase in Total Loss Claims

Mitchell trends report indicates EV total loss rates were 9.93% and 7.48% in the U.S. and Canada, an increase of approximately 8% from Q4 2023 and 30% from Q3 2023 in both regions.

By Jason Stahl
Crash Champions Expands Luxury and EV Certified Repair Line

Crash Champions has expanded its LUXE | EV Certified repair center network with the acquisition of Mitchell Collision Repair and its two locations in Land O’ Lakes and Belleview, Fla.

By Jason Stahl
Quality Collision Group Appoints Eric Newell as Chief Revenue Officer

As CRO, Newell will oversee the revenue-generating processes throughout QCG.

By Jason Stahl
Polyvance Announces New Plastic Repair Estimating Course

The EPR-02 Estimating Plastic Repair course will educate shop estimators on the variables involved in estimating the repair of damaged automotive plastics.

By Jason Stahl

TEXA Offers IDC5 Advanced Diagnostics Promotion

From June 1-Aug. 31, when a new TEXA Axone tablet CAR package is purchased, customers will receive a single full BIKE software with Free Texpack subscription.

By Jason Stahl
Babcox Media Appoints Tom Pecka as Director of Strategic Partnerships

Pecka will oversee the development and execution of strategic media partnerships and sponsorships, as well as enhance media activations across the company’s diverse media channels.

By Jason Stahl