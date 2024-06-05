Top 5 Stories of the Week

Electric Vehicle Repair: 12V Battery and TPMS

What is the proper way to jumpstart an EV? And why are the tires on a Tesla one of the first things that will need to be replaced?

Classic Collision Grows Again in Florida

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Ponto’s Autobody in Bradenton, Fla.

Car ADAS Solutions Announces New Calibration Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Car ADAS Solutions has announced the opening of ProMax ADAS Solutions, a new licensee location in Anaheim, Calif.

Bringing ADAS Calibrations In-House

Jason Stahl and Autel’s Stewart Peregrine discuss the advantages to bringing ADAS calibration in-house.

Post-Sale Business Opportunities: What’s Next?

With strategic planning and the right partnerships, the next phase of your career can be as fulfilling as building your business was.

