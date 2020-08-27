Top 5 Stories of the Week

Connect with us

AAA Finds ADAS Hinders More Than Helps Drivers

New automotive engineering research finds that 73% of performance issues were related to lane centering.

Read more here.

AASP/NJ Talks Photo Estimating, Insurer Conduct at Town Hall

Executive Director Charles Bryant focused on state regulations governing auto physical damage claims and unfair claim settlement practices.

Read more here.

Sherwin-Williams Marketing Director Discusses New Quality App

BodyShop Business talked with Louisa Martone about the origins of the app and what it can do for collision repair facilities.

Read more here.

2020 SEMA Memorial Scholarship and Loan Forgiveness Award Winners Announced

The SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund awarded $307,000 to 106 individuals this year.

Read more here.

Former Collision Center Manager Invents New Dent Measuring Tool

The Dent Measuring Stick accurately evaluates the size and severity of a dent, visually duplicates the contour of it and also calculates the required repair time.

Read more here.

