Top 5 Stories of the Week

New automotive engineering research finds that 73% of performance issues were related to lane centering.

AASP/NJ Talks Photo Estimating, Insurer Conduct at Town Hall

Executive Director Charles Bryant focused on state regulations governing auto physical damage claims and unfair claim settlement practices.

Sherwin-Williams Marketing Director Discusses New Quality App

BodyShop Business talked with Louisa Martone about the origins of the app and what it can do for collision repair facilities.

2020 SEMA Memorial Scholarship and Loan Forgiveness Award Winners Announced

The SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund awarded $307,000 to 106 individuals this year.

Former Collision Center Manager Invents New Dent Measuring Tool

The Dent Measuring Stick accurately evaluates the size and severity of a dent, visually duplicates the contour of it and also calculates the required repair time.

