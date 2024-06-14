Top 5 Stories of the Week

Classic Collision Adds New Locations in Minnesota and Arizona

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Crossroads Collision Center in Lake Elmo, Minn., and CARSTAR T&S Body Works in Tempe, Ariz.

Body Bangin’ Southeast Collision Conference: Future-proof Your Shop with Mike Anderson

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Mike Anderson on finding the formula for future success.

QCG Acquires Philip Thearle’s Autowerks Collision Center

Quality Collision Group has acquired Philip Thearle’s Autowerks Collision Center of Santee, Calif.

Body Bangin’ Southeast Collision Conference: Create a Bulletproof Repair Plan with Danny & Kyle

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Kyle Motzkus and Danny Gredinberg on building a repair plan supported by facts.

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to S.C. Army Widow

The NABC, GEICO and Better Collision recently donated a refurbished vehicle to the widow of a deceased military veteran.

