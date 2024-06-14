Top 5 Stories of the Week

Classic Collision Adds New Locations in Minnesota and Arizona
Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Crossroads Collision Center in Lake Elmo, Minn., and CARSTAR T&S Body Works in Tempe, Ariz.
Read more here.
Body Bangin’ Southeast Collision Conference: Future-proof Your Shop with Mike Anderson
Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Mike Anderson on finding the formula for future success.
Watch or listen here.
QCG Acquires Philip Thearle’s Autowerks Collision Center
Quality Collision Group has acquired Philip Thearle’s Autowerks Collision Center of Santee, Calif.
Read more here.
Body Bangin’ Southeast Collision Conference: Create a Bulletproof Repair Plan with Danny & Kyle
Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Kyle Motzkus and Danny Gredinberg on building a repair plan supported by facts.
Watch or listen here.
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to S.C. Army Widow
The NABC, GEICO and Better Collision recently donated a refurbished vehicle to the widow of a deceased military veteran.
Read more here.