Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of June 17.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Body Bangin’ Southeast Collision Conference: Stop Your Shop’s Leaky Profit With Taylor Moss

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Taylor Moss of OEC on the primary places shops are losing profits.

Watch or listen here.

LKQ Corporation Announces LKQ Refinish Division

LKQ Corporation has announced the merging of the LKQ PBE and FinishMaster businesses under one umbrella now called LKQ Refinish.

Read more here.

Body Bangin’ Southeast Collision Conference: Recruiting & Retaining Technicians with Jay Goninen

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Jay Goninen of Wrench Way on novel ways to recruit and retain technicians.

Watch or listen here.

Classic Collision Expands Again in Virginia

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Pro-Tech Collision Center in Fredericksburg and Stafford, Va.

Read more here.

ASE President Addresses Industry on Accreditation Process

Dave Johnson emphasizes that automotive program accreditation ensures that students are taught the important skills that employers are looking for when hiring entry-level automotive service professionals.

Read more here.

News

Participate in the CREF Denver Golf Ball Drop

Buy a golf ball in the golf ball drop at CREF’s fundraiser July 9 in Denver and you could win $7,500!

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Published:

Looking for a fun way to support the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) and collision students, instructors and schools across the country and possibly win $7,500? Then you need to participate in CREF's golf ball drop at their golf fundraiser July 9, 2024 at Arrowhead Golf Club in Littleton, Colo.

The details are as follows:

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Atlanta Veteran

The NABC, GEICO and Gerber Collision & Glass recently donated a refurbished 2019 Jeep Compass to U.S. Army veteran Nikkitris Jones.

By Jason Stahl
CARSTAR Yorkville Father-Son Business Celebrates 30 Years

Founder Dean Fisher passed ownership to son Justin nearly a decade ago.

By Jason Stahl
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Needy Milwaukee Man

The NABC, GEICO and Crash Champions West Bend recently donated a refurbished 2019 Buick Envision to a West Bend, Wis. resident.

By Jason Stahl

Auto Care Industry Expected to Grow 5.7% in 2024

The 2025 Auto Care Factbook projects the total light-, medium- and heavy-duty automotive aftermarket to hit $617.3 billion industry in 2027.

By Jason Stahl
Association News

The latest association news appearing on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By Jason Stahl
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of June 10.

By Jason Stahl