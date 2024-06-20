Top 5 Stories of the Week

Body Bangin’ Southeast Collision Conference: Stop Your Shop’s Leaky Profit With Taylor Moss

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Taylor Moss of OEC on the primary places shops are losing profits.

LKQ Corporation Announces LKQ Refinish Division

LKQ Corporation has announced the merging of the LKQ PBE and FinishMaster businesses under one umbrella now called LKQ Refinish.

Body Bangin’ Southeast Collision Conference: Recruiting & Retaining Technicians with Jay Goninen

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Jay Goninen of Wrench Way on novel ways to recruit and retain technicians.

Classic Collision Expands Again in Virginia

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Pro-Tech Collision Center in Fredericksburg and Stafford, Va.

ASE President Addresses Industry on Accreditation Process

Dave Johnson emphasizes that automotive program accreditation ensures that students are taught the important skills that employers are looking for when hiring entry-level automotive service professionals.

