Top 5 Stories of the Week

New Trends Report Highlights Vehicles with Higher Claim Frequencies

Higher claim severities, rising risky driving behavior by Gen Z, longer claims processes and more are detailed in the LexisNexis Risk Solutions report.

Vehicle Technology: The Ugly Truth About ADAS

The ugly truth about ADAS is that it is here to stay — and repairers will need to either embrace it or get into another line of business.

Volvo Cars Starts Production of Fully Electric EX90 SUV

The EX90 is based on Volvo’s next generation, born-electric EV technology base, with a fully electric range of up to 300 miles.

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to U.S. Navy Veteran at Wreck Week

The NABC, Allstate and Texas Collision Centers donated a refurbished vehicle to disabled U.S. Navy veteran Demi Sims during Wreck Week June 21-22 in Fort Worth, Texas.

EV Safety Basics on the Shop Floor – Part II

As long as you follow the EV guidelines, you’re going to have to use the proper PPE and insulated tools.

