Top 5 Stories of the Week

Classic Collision Opens First Location in Mississippi

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Milestone Collision & Glass in Nesbit, Miss.

New CCC Crash Report Highlights Impact of Severe Weather on Collision Industry

Severe weather events, particularly hurricanes and convective storms, have forced the auto insurance and repair industries to adapt to an unpredictable future.

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to N.C. Veteran

The NABC, GEICO and Caliber Collision recently donated a refurbished 2021 Kia Forte to U.S. Army veteran Samara Joseph.

Embracing and Adapting: Rick’s Auto Collision

For Rick’s Auto Collision Owner Rick Starbard, staying ahead of the curve is not just a luxury — it’s a necessity.

Fix Network to Host 2025 Global Conference in Mexico

The conference will take place April 27-May 1, 2025 at the Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort in Mexico.

