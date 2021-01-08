Top 5 Stories of the Week

Click Here to Read More

The 1/4″ and 3/8” ratchets deliver 450 RPM and feature the fastest speeds in the industry for installing and removing fasteners.

Nexsyis Collision Partners with Global Payments

Nexsyis Collision, Inc. and Global Payments Integrated have partnered to provide Nexsyis customers with a secure, integrated payment solution.

Classic Collision Announces Second Acquisition in California

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Schiro’s Collision Repair, with one location in Chatsworth, Calif., and one location in North Hollywood, Calif.

Mobile ADAS Calibration: Understanding the Downside

Increasing awareness of the revenue-generating potential of ADAS calibration is leading to an explosion of mobile ADAS calibrators – something repairers and insurers should be concerned about.

Chief Adds Touchless Hail Claim Management Solution

The technology solution will give insurance providers, fleet managers and collision shops a complete hail repair solution.

