Top 5 Stories of the Week

What to Expect When You’re Inspected

Click Here to Read More

An understanding of an OSHA inspection can be helpful if you’re uncertain what happens before, during and after the process.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Resetting the Steering Angle Sensor After an Alignment

Hunter trainer Dave Fox and Andrew Markel discuss the steps required to reset or calibrate the steering angle sensor.

Read more here.

Axalta Announces Global Automotive Color of the Year

Axalta has announced its 2021 Global Automotive Color of the Year, “ElectroLight.”

Read more here.

VIDEO: Repairing Metal Substrates with U-POL Premium Aerosols

Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, discusses U-POL’s Premium Aerosols and demonstrates a small repair on a hood.

Read more here.

Coming Monday: The 2020 BSB Year In Review

The BSB Year in Review video series will count down the top-read stories of 2020.

Read more here.