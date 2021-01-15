Connect with us

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

What to Expect When You're Inspected

An understanding of an OSHA inspection can be helpful if you're uncertain what happens before, during and after the process.

VIDEO: Resetting the Steering Angle Sensor After an Alignment

Hunter trainer Dave Fox and Andrew Markel discuss the steps required to reset or calibrate the steering angle sensor.

Axalta Announces Global Automotive Color of the Year

Axalta has announced its 2021 Global Automotive Color of the Year, "ElectroLight."

VIDEO: Repairing Metal Substrates with U-POL Premium Aerosols

Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, discusses U-POL's Premium Aerosols and demonstrates a small repair on a hood.

Coming Monday: The 2020 BSB Year In Review

The BSB Year in Review video series will count down the top-read stories of 2020.

Top 5 Stories of the Week

Survey Indicates Number of U.S. Consumers Cancelled Auto Policies in 2020

Driven Brands Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Connect