Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

2020 BSB Year in Review

Jason Stahl and Aime Szymanski count down the top stories of 2020.

Electric Vehicles: Karma is a *itch

Wall Street believes there is room in the market for one or two electric vehicle makers besides Tesla. What does this mean for you?

AASP/NJ Member Donates Vehicle to Driver in Need

AASP/NJ announced that member Jason Boggs of Boggs Auto Collision Rebuilders gifted a 2010 Mercury Milan to a needy West Deptford resident.

I-CAR Offers Update on COVID-19 Relief Efforts

John Van Alstyne, CEO and president of I-CAR, recently offered an update on I-CAR’s COVID-19 relief efforts in a blog post in the I-CAR Online Journal.

NHTSA Issues Rule to Modernize Driverless Vehicle Safety

The rule amends several crashworthiness regulations to clarify safety standards for automated vehicles equipped without manual driver controls.

