Top 5 Stories of the Week

2020 BSB Year in Review
Jason Stahl and Aime Szymanski count down the top stories of 2020.
Electric Vehicles: Karma is a *itch
Wall Street believes there is room in the market for one or two electric vehicle makers besides Tesla. What does this mean for you?
AASP/NJ Member Donates Vehicle to Driver in Need
AASP/NJ announced that member Jason Boggs of Boggs Auto Collision Rebuilders gifted a 2010 Mercury Milan to a needy West Deptford resident.
I-CAR Offers Update on COVID-19 Relief Efforts
John Van Alstyne, CEO and president of I-CAR, recently offered an update on I-CAR’s COVID-19 relief efforts in a blog post in the I-CAR Online Journal.
NHTSA Issues Rule to Modernize Driverless Vehicle Safety
The rule amends several crashworthiness regulations to clarify safety standards for automated vehicles equipped without manual driver controls.
