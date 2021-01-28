Top 5 Stories of the Week

OEM Repair Procedures: The New Normal
Due to sophisticated electronics and exotic materials in vehicles today, following OEM repair procedures should become a way of life for repairers.
DCR Systems Launches Licensing Model
Keeler Motor Car Company in Latham, N.Y., is the first company to sign a licensing agreement that provides access to DCR Systems’ full turnkey operating model.
VIDEO: Rocker Panel SMART Repair with U-POL Premium Aerosols
Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, demonstrates a SMART repair on a rocker panel using only a handful of U-POL’s Premium Aerosols.
Study Indicates Auto Insurers Unfairly Profited During COVID-19
The US Public Interest Research Group reported that some consumers did not receive a refund or rate cut from auto insurers in 2020 when COVID-19 hit despite driving significantly less.
VIDEO: Hall Buick GMC Excels with Evercoat Products
Mark Smith of Hall Buick GMC discusses the success his shop has had using Evercoat’s OPTEX product line.
