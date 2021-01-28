Top 5 Stories of the Week

Connect with us

OEM Repair Procedures: The New Normal

Due to sophisticated electronics and exotic materials in vehicles today, following OEM repair procedures should become a way of life for repairers.

Read more here.

DCR Systems Launches Licensing Model

Keeler Motor Car Company in Latham, N.Y., is the first company to sign a licensing agreement that provides access to DCR Systems’ full turnkey operating model.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Rocker Panel SMART Repair with U-POL Premium Aerosols

Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, demonstrates a SMART repair on a rocker panel using only a handful of U-POL’s Premium Aerosols.

Read more here.

Study Indicates Auto Insurers Unfairly Profited During COVID-19

The US Public Interest Research Group reported that some consumers did not receive a refund or rate cut from auto insurers in 2020 when COVID-19 hit despite driving significantly less.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Hall Buick GMC Excels with Evercoat Products

Mark Smith of Hall Buick GMC discusses the success his shop has had using Evercoat’s OPTEX product line.

Read more here.

