Top 5 Stories of the Week

Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company is expected to be renamed CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. and is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Collision Industry Mourns the Loss of Bano Ramirez

The collision industry is mourning the passing of Bano Ramirez, a member of Mitchell International’s Solution Specialist team, on Jan. 25, 2021.

Crash Champions Acquires Nine Leading Repair Shops in Midwest

Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of nine leading repair shops throughout Ohio, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and Wisconsin.

Classic Collision Expands in Florida

Classic Collision, LLC, has announced its second acquisition in two weeks with the acquisition of both America’s Best Auto Body locations in Florida.

VIDEO: Matching OEM E-Coat with U-POL Premium Aerosols

Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, shows how easy it is to match OEM e-coat with U-POL’s Premium Aerosols.

