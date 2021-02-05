Connect with us

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

CCC Announces Merger with Dragoneer

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company is expected to be renamed CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. and is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Read more here.

Collision Industry Mourns the Loss of Bano Ramirez

The collision industry is mourning the passing of Bano Ramirez, a member of Mitchell International’s Solution Specialist team, on Jan. 25, 2021.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Acquires Nine Leading Repair Shops in Midwest

Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of nine leading repair shops throughout Ohio, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and Wisconsin.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Expands in Florida

Classic Collision, LLC, has announced its second acquisition in two weeks with the acquisition of both America’s Best Auto Body locations in Florida.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Matching OEM E-Coat with U-POL Premium Aerosols

Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, shows how easy it is to match OEM e-coat with U-POL’s Premium Aerosols.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Consolidators: AutoCanada Acquires Auto Bugatti Certified Collision Repair Center

News: Collision Industry Mourns the Loss of Bano Ramirez

News: Bid on Daytona 500 Tickets to Support Collision Education

News: New York Body Shop, GEICO Donate Recycled Ride to Needy Family

Advertisement

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

Axalta's Cromax XP Featured at Daytona International Speedway

on

Videos of the Week

on

Consolidator Report
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: Axalta’s Cromax XP Featured at Daytona International Speedway

Products: Dent Fix Announces New Nylon Rivet Assortment Kit

News: Videos of the Week

Consolidators: Consolidator Report

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Blair Equipment Co.

Blair Equipment Co.
Contact: Greg LondriganPhone: 800-426-7818Fax: 810-635-8277
3001 Hougen Dr, Swartz Creek MI 48473
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS

Sponsored Content

Brand Integrity and the Value of OEM Parts

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers
Connect