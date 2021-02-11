Top 5 Stories of the Week

Click Here to Read More

If you feel the request for an estimate is a waste of time, you may need to modify your thinking and estimating practices.

Baker’s Collision Repair Specialists Recognized by Ohio EPA

Baker’s Collision Repair Specialists has been recognized by the Ohio EPA for achieving the Encouraging Environmental Excellence level.

Symach Announces Installation at Crown Autobody & Glass

Symach announced that its equipment has been installed at Crown Autobody & Glass, a brand new body shop that is part of Crown Mazda in Winnipeg, Canada.

ABPA Opposes Washington OE Repair Procedures Bill

The ABPA has opposed Washington House Bill 1428, which would establish a restriction against the use of alternative parts when OEM repair procedures are mandated.

Health Lessons Learned from 2020

Many health and safety habits were brought to the forefront in 2020 – many of which we would do well to keep in the workplace.

