News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

3M Announces Strategic Investment in asTech

The strategic investment from 3M will help Repairify further expand and accelerate its proprietary tools, technology and service offerings across the Americas and Europe.

Milwaukee Introduces Cordless Low-Speed Tire Buffer

The M12 Fuel Low Speed Tire Buffer is a full pneumatic replacement, delivering the power and control needed for passenger, light truck and commercial flat repairs with lasting run-time to outlast a day’s work.

A Strategic Battle Plan for Your Body Shop

Doing the heavy lifting in terms of planning ahead of time ensures you have the right battle strategy for the year ahead.

Classic Collision Acquires Orlando’s Supercenter

Classic Collision, LLC, announced it has acquired both Orlando’s Supercenter Auto Body Repair locations in Orlando, Fla.

Atlas Copco Compressors Renews Partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing

Atlas Copco has been involved with Stewart-Haas Racing as a technical partner since the team’s inception in 2009.

Top 5 Stories of the Week

Association News

People on the Move

asTech Acquires adasThink
