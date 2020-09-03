Top 5 Stories of the Week

Former Collision Center Manager Invents New Dent Measuring Tool

The Dent Measuring Stick accurately evaluates the size and severity of a dent, visually duplicates the contour of it and also calculates the required repair time.

Service King Bounces Back After COVID-19

The MSO is opening new locations, ramping back up to full production and bringing back furloughed employees.

FinishMaster Announces Winners of Hood Master Challenge

The contest aimed to shine a spotlight on the talented individuals working in paint booths every day.

I-CAR Announces 2020-21 Board Officers, Executive Committee Members

The announcement followed a nomination process by the I-CAR Board Governance and Nominations Committee and ratified by the I-CAR Board.

Classic Collision Acquires Fender Mender Auto Body

Classic Collision has acquired the two Fender Mender Auto Body locations in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

