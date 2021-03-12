Connect with us

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

CARSTAR Salutes Female Team Members

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Working as techs, painters, detailers, estimators, CSRs and store managers, women are on the front lines every day helping customers manage their collision repair experience.

Read more here.

ASA Releases Position Statement on Scanning Compensation

ASA, SCRS and the AASP have acknowledged the act of scanning a vehicle using a qualified scan tool as a necessary and not-included operation.

Read more here.

Traits of a Successful Leader

Keep this advice from successful business leaders like Warren Buffett and Jim Loehr in mind as you strive to become a better leader.

Read more here.

Toyota Announces Certified Collision Centers of the Year

For the 19th consecutive year, Toyota Motor North America has awarded three collision centers as Toyota Certified Collision Centers of the Year.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Expands in California

Classic Collision has acquired all three Signature Auto Collision locations in the San Bernardino, Calif., area.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: GEICO Donates $30K to CREF’s COVID-19 School Recovery Fund

News: Claims Bridge to Hold Webinar on AI, New Claims Technology

News: Automotive Scholarships Deadline Approaching

News: AkzoNobel Opens New High-Tech Instructional Center

Advertisement

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

Association News

on

Service King Expands in Texas

on

Consolidator Report
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Associations: Association News

Consolidators: Service King Expands in Texas

Consolidators: Consolidator Report

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

OEMs: Toyota Announces Certified Collision Centers of the Year
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

GM Genuine Parts

GM Genuine Parts
Contact: Rob MintonFax: 810-606-3530
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
BodyShop Business