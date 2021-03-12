Top 5 Stories of the Week

Click Here to Read More

Working as techs, painters, detailers, estimators, CSRs and store managers, women are on the front lines every day helping customers manage their collision repair experience.

Read more here.

ASA Releases Position Statement on Scanning Compensation

ASA, SCRS and the AASP have acknowledged the act of scanning a vehicle using a qualified scan tool as a necessary and not-included operation.

Read more here.

Traits of a Successful Leader

Keep this advice from successful business leaders like Warren Buffett and Jim Loehr in mind as you strive to become a better leader.

Read more here.

Toyota Announces Certified Collision Centers of the Year

For the 19th consecutive year, Toyota Motor North America has awarded three collision centers as Toyota Certified Collision Centers of the Year.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Expands in California

Classic Collision has acquired all three Signature Auto Collision locations in the San Bernardino, Calif., area.

Read more here.