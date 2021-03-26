Top 5 Stories of the Week

Click Here to Read More

Statistics show that there is a large range between male and female employees in the workplace, leading to an increased intimidation factor for women to enter into a male-dominated career.

10 Mistakes Body Shops Make on Their Websites

Most collision repair facilities feel like having a website is enough to compete online today. But there is much more to it than that.

Driven Brands Funds 14 Schools Through CREF

CREF announced that Driven Brands Collision will provide $2,000 Driven Collision Grants to the collision repair education programs in 14 secondary and post-secondary schools.

VIDEO: Solving Tire Vibration Issues

How to solve tire vibration issues by using a wheel balancer and measuring road force.

CIC to Hold First In-Person Hybrid Meeting Post-COVID

The CIC is returning to an in-person format with a virtual option April 21-22 at the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort in Phoenix, Ariz.