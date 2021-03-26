Top 5 Stories of the Week

Connect with us

Crash Champions: Celebrating Women in the Collision Industry

Statistics show that there is a large range between male and female employees in the workplace, leading to an increased intimidation factor for women to enter into a male-dominated career.

Read more here.

10 Mistakes Body Shops Make on Their Websites

Most collision repair facilities feel like having a website is enough to compete online today. But there is much more to it than that.

Read more here.

Driven Brands Funds 14 Schools Through CREF

CREF announced that Driven Brands Collision will provide $2,000 Driven Collision Grants to the collision repair education programs in 14 secondary and post-secondary schools.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Solving Tire Vibration Issues

How to solve tire vibration issues by using a wheel balancer and measuring road force.

Read more here.

CIC to Hold First In-Person Hybrid Meeting Post-COVID

The CIC is returning to an in-person format with a virtual option April 21-22 at the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort in Phoenix, Ariz.

Read more here.

