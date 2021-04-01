Connect with us

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Customers: Empathy and Support Go a Long Way

Unexpected events happen every day, so be sure to give your customers patience, attention and support.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Fuel Levels and Alignment Angles

How fuel level can change a vehicle’s ride height and thus change the alignment angles – a crucial thing to understand given the tighter tolerances on ADAS-equipped vehicles.

Read more here.

New Car Book Raises Funds for Female Collision Students

When industry supporters purchase a copy of “What Cars Say,” a portion of the sale will be donated to a fund for future female technicians.

Read more here.

ASE Launches Newly Redesigned Website

The new site provides a centralized online gateway for technicians, employers, students, instructors and consumers.

Read more here.

AASP/NJ Looking Forward to NORTHEAST 2021

The show, set for Sept. 10-12, is on track to be the first regional automotive services show to take place since the pandemic began over a year ago.

Read more here.

BodyShop Business