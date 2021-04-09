Connect with us

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Electric Vehicles: HV Tools & Equipment

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Having the right tools is the first step when working with high-voltage systems; knowing how to properly use them is the next one.

Read more here.

Milwaukee Tool Adds New Knee Pads to PPE Offering

The new knee pad lineup is designed to provide all-day comfort on the jobsite and is EN14404 tested.

Read more here.

VIDEO: U-POL Raptor Protective Coatings, Part 1

Dan Reutter discusses U-POL’s Raptor Protective Coating system, a tough and durable 2K coating for use as a truck bedliner or full exterior protective coating.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Dismounting and Mounting Tire Assemblies

Tips on how to change a high-performance, run-flat tire without damaging the wheel, TPMS sensor or tire.

Read more here.

Service King Launches Contactless Digital Scheduling Service

Service King has announced the launch of its 24/7 contactless self-schedule service, marking the first of its kind in the collision repair industry.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: ASE Offers Free Webinar on Collision Repair Challenges

News: DCR Systems Promotes Three Employees to Store Leaders

Consolidators: Service King Launches Contactless Digital Scheduling Service

News: NTSB: Most Wanted List of Transportation Safety Improvements

Advertisement

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

People on the Move

on

ASE Opens Registration for Instructor Training Conference

on

CREF Connecting Hundreds of Collision Students with Employers
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Shop Operations: Collision Shop Success: Lessons Learned from COVID-19

Video: Videos of the Week

News: People on the Move

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: ASE Opens Registration for Instructor Training Conference
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Kaeser Compressors, Inc.

Kaeser Compressors, Inc.
Contact: Michael CamberFax: 540-898-5520
511 Sigma Drive, Fredericksburg VA 22408
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
BodyShop Business