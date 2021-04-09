Top 5 Stories of the Week

Click Here to Read More

Having the right tools is the first step when working with high-voltage systems; knowing how to properly use them is the next one.

Read more here.

Milwaukee Tool Adds New Knee Pads to PPE Offering

The new knee pad lineup is designed to provide all-day comfort on the jobsite and is EN14404 tested.

Read more here.

VIDEO: U-POL Raptor Protective Coatings, Part 1

Dan Reutter discusses U-POL’s Raptor Protective Coating system, a tough and durable 2K coating for use as a truck bedliner or full exterior protective coating.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Dismounting and Mounting Tire Assemblies

Tips on how to change a high-performance, run-flat tire without damaging the wheel, TPMS sensor or tire.

Read more here.

Service King Launches Contactless Digital Scheduling Service

Service King has announced the launch of its 24/7 contactless self-schedule service, marking the first of its kind in the collision repair industry.

Read more here.