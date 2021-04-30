Top 5 Stories of the Week

The Benefits of Going “Green” in Your Collision Repair Facility

Going green can improve your business and deliver real green to your bottom line.

More Change is Coming to the Collision Industry

Your business is most likely experiencing a tsunami of change today. How are you handling it?

Divide and Conquer: The Insurer’s Way

The tactic of “divide and conquer” is designed to weaken the enemy’s offense to a point where it becomes the enemy’s defense. Insurers use it against repairers all the time.

Vehicle Trade-In Values Climb to All-Time Record High

New data by Edmunds indicates that the average value for all used vehicles traded in during the month of March hit an all-time high, climbing to $17,080, compared to $14,160 a year ago.

Farmers Insurance Donates Recycled Ride to Air Force Veteran

Farmers worked with Gerber Collision & Glass to restore a 2016 Chevy Trax as part of the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

