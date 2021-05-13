Connect with us

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

VIDEO: Recalibrating Honda Vehicles

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Honda safety and driver assistance systems that will require inspections, calibrations and/or aiming after collision repairs.

Read more here.

Diminished Value: The Secret to Glowing Online Reviews

Advising your clients to get diminished value compensation for their vehicles is one of the best ways to get positive online reviews and word-of-mouth business.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Scanning Honda Vehicles

Diagnostic scans, inspections and/or calibrations that must be done on all Honda vehicles involved in a collision.

Read more here.

Ford Releases Position Statement on Ford/Lincoln Bumper Repair with ADAS

Ford states that in body repairs involving front and rear bumper fascias, it is critical that the vehicle be restored to proper operating condition to ensure that safety systems function correctly.

Read more here.

Polyvance Introduces 6480 Two-Inch Wide Magnetic Tape Spool

The two-inch Tape Thing magnetic tape spool from Collision Edge protects aluminum tape and also keeps it handy for easy access.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: New EZ-ADAS Extended App Now Available

News: Ogden Auto Color Joins Wesco Group

News: AirPro Diagnostics Enters into Exclusive Agreement with Spanesi North America

Consolidators: Maaco Owners Challenge Students to Envision Body Shop of Future

Advertisement

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

Association News

on

Videos of the Week

on

Certified Collision Care to Launch Hyundai/Genesis Canada Certification Programs
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: Association News

News: Videos of the Week

Diagnostics: Vehicle Scanning and Calibration: Do You Have a Plan?

Video: VIDEO: What Equipment Do You Need to Work on Electric Vehicles?
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Opus IVS/Drew Technologies

Opus IVS/Drew Technologies
3915 Research Park Drive, Ann Arbor MI 48108
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

How Does Franchising Help Independent Shop Owners?
Connect
BodyShop Business