Top 5 Stories of the Week

BASF Launches Glasurit 100 Line

Focusing on a new standard of sustainability, process efficiency and product quality, the new line meets the highest requirements of modern body shops.

I-CAR Latest ADAS Podcast Advises to ‘Clear the Trunk’

Everything from fuel tank levels to extra trunk weight from a set of golf clubs can influence calibration targets and variances, guests on the podcast stated.

LJI Collision Center: Family Values Drive Success

Cleveland-based LJI Collision Center uses a process-centered environment and directional production to produce high-quality repairs efficiently.

Booming Lift and Garage Equipment Business Leads BendPak to Expand on Both Coasts

The company is adding 120,000 square feet to its California headquarters and new Alabama operation.

Insurers: How Low Will They Go?

If a shop doesn’t bend to an insurer’s mandates, they will often take the position of: if you’re not with us, then you’re against us.

