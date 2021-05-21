Top 5 Stories of the Week

Catching Up and Keeping Up with Pricing
Have your labor and material rates kept up with the consumer price index, inflation and the competitive landscape for collision repair and other similar industries?
SCRS, OEC Announce New Update to BOT
The update features crowd-sourced, end-user feedback to bring in the most requested operations often performed and overlooked on preliminary repair plans.
VIDEO: The Future of Plastic Parts
Why the number of plastic parts in vehicles is growing and what this means to the operations of a collision repair facility.
VIDEO: U-POL Raptor Protective Coatings, Part 4
How to do a wheel restoration with U-POL’s Raptor Protective Coating system.
AkzoNobel Kicks Off Paint the Future Challenge
AkzoNobel announced that they have officially launched their Paint the Future global startup challenge 2021.
