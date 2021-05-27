Top 5 Stories of the Week

Click Here to Read More

Although I didn’t serve in the military, I have many friends and family members who did. That’s why I’m committed to giving back to these veterans in my business and in my community.

Auto Techcelerators Releases ADAS CoPilot, Mobile App Suite

ADAS CoPilot, Calibration CoPilot and Test Drive CoPilot platforms are now available for use in North America.

AASP/MA Introduces New Dental Plan Benefit

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts (AASP/MA) announce it is introducing a new cost-savings benefit for its members via partnership with Altus Dental.

NAPA Joins CIF Annual Donor Program

The CIF Annual Donor Program was designed to recognize organizations that support CIF efforts with recurring annual donations.

Axalta Survey Reveals Color Key Factor in Vehicle Purchases

More than 4,000 participants aged 25 to 60 in four of the largest vehicle-producing countries responded that color was a key factor in 88% of vehicle purchasing decisions.