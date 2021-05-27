Connect with us

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Hiring Veterans: Supporting Those Who Have Served

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Although I didn’t serve in the military, I have many friends and family members who did. That’s why I’m committed to giving back to these veterans in my business and in my community.

Read more here.

Auto Techcelerators Releases ADAS CoPilot, Mobile App Suite

ADAS CoPilot, Calibration CoPilot and Test Drive CoPilot platforms are now available for use in North America.

Read more here.

AASP/MA Introduces New Dental Plan Benefit

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts (AASP/MA) announce it is introducing a new cost-savings benefit for its members via partnership with Altus Dental.

Read more here.

NAPA Joins CIF Annual Donor Program

The CIF Annual Donor Program was designed to recognize organizations that support CIF efforts with recurring annual donations.

Read more here.

Axalta Survey Reveals Color Key Factor in Vehicle Purchases

More than 4,000 participants aged 25 to 60 in four of the largest vehicle-producing countries responded that color was a key factor in 88% of vehicle purchasing decisions.

Advertisement

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Axalta Appoints SVP/Chief Human Resources Officer

News: GEICO Partners with Tractable to Accelerate Accident Recovery

News: I-CAR Launches New Online Nominations for Industry Awards

News: Axalta Survey Reveals Color Key Factor in Vehicle Purchases

Advertisement

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

LKQ Corporation Acquires Green Bean Battery

on

New Products of the Week

on

Feature Stories of the Week
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

Sponsored Content: The Solution to Battling Your Shops Poor Air Supply

News: LKQ Corporation Acquires Green Bean Battery

People: Maaco Celebrates Diversity Within Franchise Network

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: New Products of the Week
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Goff's Enterprises

Goff's Enterprises
Contact: Tra TramontePhone: 800-234-0337Fax: 262-691-3255
700 Hickory Street, Pewaukee WI 53072
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

The Solution to Battling Your Shops Poor Air Supply

Protected: Life beyond Sublets: In-Shop Scanning, Diagnostics & Calibrations Done Right
Connect
BodyShop Business