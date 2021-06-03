Top 5 Stories of the Week

Eight More Ways to Fight COVID-19 in the Workplace

Click Here to Read More

Eight things you can do as a responsible business owner to ensure a safe and healthful workplace.

Read more here.

CAR Coalition Strongly Supports Bipartisan SMART Act

The CAR Coalition states that the SMART Act will expand consumer choice for crash parts, decrease costs to both drivers and insurers, and enhance competition in the auto parts market.

Read more here.

LKQ Corporation Acquires Green Bean Battery

Founded in 2016, Green Bean is a hybrid battery reconditioner and installer that has developed a proprietary hybrid battery reconditioning process that creates a more reliable battery while simultaneously extending its useful life.