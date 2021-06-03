Connect with us

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Eight More Ways to Fight COVID-19 in the Workplace

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement

Eight things you can do as a responsible business owner to ensure a safe and healthful workplace.

Read more here.

CAR Coalition Strongly Supports Bipartisan SMART Act

The CAR Coalition states that the SMART Act will expand consumer choice for crash parts, decrease costs to both drivers and insurers, and enhance competition in the auto parts market.

Read more here.

LKQ Corporation Acquires Green Bean Battery

Founded in 2016, Green Bean is a hybrid battery reconditioner and installer that has developed a proprietary hybrid battery reconditioning process that creates a more reliable battery while simultaneously extending its useful life.

Advertisement

Read more here.

Registration Now Open for September NORTHEAST Show

AASP-NJ announced that registration is now open for the 2021 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show Sept. 10-12 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center.

Read more here.

VIDEO: ADAS Calibration Requirements

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses when and why calibration is required after a collision event.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: CarMax Hiring 1,800 Automotive Service Professionals Nationwide

Consolidators: Driven Brands Collision Launches “Collision Buzz” Podcast

News: Pro Spot Announces Warranty Extension for i4S Spot Welder

Consolidators: Maaco Launches New National ‘The Upside of Uh-Ohs’ Campaign

Advertisement

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

CIF Announces Axalta as Annual Donor

on

Association News

on

Videos of the Week
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: CIF Announces Axalta as Annual Donor

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: Association News

News: Videos of the Week

Sponsored Content: Traits of a Process Orientated Body Shop
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Mirka Abrasives, Inc.

Mirka Abrasives, Inc.
Contact: Mark KushFax: 330-963-6427
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

The Solution to Battling Your Shops Poor Air Supply

Sponsored Content

How Does Franchising Help Independent Shop Owners?

Sponsored Content

Life beyond Sublets: In-Shop Scanning, Diagnostics & Calibrations Done Right
Connect
BodyShop Business