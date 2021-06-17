Top 5 Stories of the Week

Pricing Review: Stop Discounting and Start Charging!
When was the last time you reviewed your pricing? With the cost of everything going up, it’s time to consider raising your rates.
BendPak Introduces Patriot Series American-Made Air Compressors
The new Patriot Series offers efficient, industrial-strength air compressors for any shop or home garage.
10th Annual MSO Symposium Will Be Live, In-Person Event
The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced that the 2021 MSO Symposium will be taking place as a live and in-person event on Nov. 1 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.
Allstate Partners with Opus IVS
Allstate is recommending Opus IVS DriveSafe and ScanSafe products to their Good Hands Repair Network shops.
Classic Collision Expands in Florida with Acquisition of MSO
Classic Collision, LLC announced its newest acquisition of all four Mitchco Collision Repair centers in Florida.
