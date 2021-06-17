Top 5 Stories of the Week

When was the last time you reviewed your pricing? With the cost of everything going up, it’s time to consider raising your rates.

BendPak Introduces Patriot Series American-Made Air Compressors

The new Patriot Series offers efficient, industrial-strength air compressors for any shop or home garage.

10th Annual MSO Symposium Will Be Live, In-Person Event

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced that the 2021 MSO Symposium will be taking place as a live and in-person event on Nov. 1 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.