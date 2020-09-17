Top 5 Stories of the Week

Self-Driving Cars on Road by Next Year

Mercedes-Benz, Tesla and GM all have autonomous vehicles in the works for 2021.

Sherwin-Williams Introduces Ultra 9K Waterborne Basecoat System

Sherwin-Williams’ new Ultra 9K Waterborne Basecoat System goes beyond the expected VOC compliance and user-friendliness of any waterborne system.

GFS to Hold Virtual Auto Refinish Summit Oct. 26-30

The event will offer body shop owners, operators and technicians the opportunity to network and learn about the industry in new ways from the comfort of their own homes.

Illinois Body Shop Hosts NABC FREE Event

Crash Champions Collision Repair recently hosted a NABC FREE event where local first responders learned extrication techniques.

Service King Donates Two Vehicles Through NABC Recycled Rides

Service King has a longstanding partnership with Recycled Rides and has donated vehicles through the program for more than 10 years.

