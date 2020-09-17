Connect with us

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Self-Driving Cars on Road by Next Year

Mercedes-Benz, Tesla and GM all have autonomous vehicles in the works for 2021.

Read more here.

Sherwin-Williams Introduces Ultra 9K Waterborne Basecoat System

Sherwin-Williams’ new Ultra 9K Waterborne Basecoat System goes beyond the expected VOC compliance and user-friendliness of any waterborne system.

Read more here.

GFS to Hold Virtual Auto Refinish Summit Oct. 26-30

The event will offer body shop owners, operators and technicians the opportunity to network and learn about the industry in new ways from the comfort of their own homes.

Read more here.

Illinois Body Shop Hosts NABC FREE Event

Crash Champions Collision Repair recently hosted a NABC FREE event where local first responders learned extrication techniques.

Read more here.

Service King Donates Two Vehicles Through NABC Recycled Rides

Service King has a longstanding partnership with Recycled Rides and has donated vehicles through the program for more than 10 years.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Consolidators: Consolidator Report

News: Survey Finds Service Pros Adapting to COVID-19 Business Climate

News: National Coatings and Supplies Donates $25,000 to CIF

Consolidators: Fix Auto USA Expands Presence in Oregon

Advertisement

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

AASP/MA Meets with Legislators on ADALB Reform Bill

on

People on the Move

on

CARSTAR Roe Body Shop Opens in Kansas City
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

Podcasts: PODCAST: Marketing During COVID-19 (Part 1)

Legislation: AASP/MA Meets with Legislators on ADALB Reform Bill

News: People on the Move

Video: VIDEO: The State of Trade Schools

Consolidators: CARSTAR Roe Body Shop Opens in Kansas City
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Pro Spot International, Inc.

Pro Spot International, Inc.
Contact: Ron OlssonFax: 760-407-1421Phone: 17604071414
5932 Sea Otter Place, Carlsbad CA 92010
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS
Connect