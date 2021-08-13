Top 5 Stories of the Week

Click Here to Read More

Classic Collision, LLC announced its newest acquisition of two Prestigious Auto Body & Painting locations in California.

Read more here.

CAR Coalition Welcomes CarParts.com as Newest Member

The CAR Coalition has been actively advocating for federal action to protect consumer rights and choices in the post-collision auto repair market.

Read more here.

MIG Brazing: Basics, Beliefs and Benefits

MIG brazing reduces the heat, which is why more and more automakers are recommending it in their repair procedures.

Read more here.

HD Repair Forum Releases Agenda Details

Highlights of the two-day program include presentations from Daimler, Bendix, IMMI, 3M and several other collision industry leaders.

Read more here.

Toyota Debuts Mobile Collision Assistance Service

Collision Assistance, available within the Toyota and Lexus mobile app, offers guided instructions to help drivers navigate a post-collision repair process.

Read more here.