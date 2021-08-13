Top 5 Stories of the Week

Connect with us

Classic Collision Acquires Prestigious Auto Body & Paint

Classic Collision, LLC announced its newest acquisition of two Prestigious Auto Body & Painting locations in California.

CAR Coalition Welcomes CarParts.com as Newest Member

The CAR Coalition has been actively advocating for federal action to protect consumer rights and choices in the post-collision auto repair market.

MIG Brazing: Basics, Beliefs and Benefits

MIG brazing reduces the heat, which is why more and more automakers are recommending it in their repair procedures.

HD Repair Forum Releases Agenda Details

Highlights of the two-day program include presentations from Daimler, Bendix, IMMI, 3M and several other collision industry leaders.

Toyota Debuts Mobile Collision Assistance Service

Collision Assistance, available within the Toyota and Lexus mobile app, offers guided instructions to help drivers navigate a post-collision repair process.

In this article:
Events: Midwest Auto Body Trade Show Set for Sept. 30-Oct. 2

News: Toyota Debuts Mobile Collision Assistance Service

News: Trade Groups Push Access to OEM and Aftermarket Scan Tools

OEMs: Honda Appoints Assistant Manager of Certified Collision Programs

