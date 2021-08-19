Top 5 Stories of the Week

VIDEO: The Automotive Industry in 2035
Have you ever imagined what the automotive industry might look like in 2035? Imagine no more!
Scanning & Recalibration: What Category Are You?
When a calibration is not completed, the response I get from shops usually falls into one of three categories: I did not know, I did not plan or I did not need to.
Crash Champions Hosts NABC F.R.E.E. Event
Crash Champions recently hosted a NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication event for local first responders in Shawnee, Kansas.
SATA Continues Fight Against Counterfeit Spray Guns
SATA is continuing its fight against knockoff and counterfeit spray guns, of which it is a target as they are the manufacturer of some of the best spray guns on the market.
Brent Henkle Joins Elite Body Shop Solutions
Henkle, who has 34 years of experience in the automotive industry, obtained hands-on experience with Price’s Collision Centers.
ASE Education Foundation Awards Michael Busch Memorial Scholarships
The Michael Busch Memorial Scholarship fund was created in memory of the son of a former collision shop owner and ASE board member, Jim Busch.
