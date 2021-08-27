Connect with us

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

VIDEO: Kent Automotive PROS Cost Recovery Tool

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl discusses how you can easily track and charge out all of the items on an RO.

Watch here.

11 Signs Your Marketing Company is Scamming You

When it comes to advertising and marketing, how do you decipher what is best for you and who’s trying to take advantage of your ignorance on the topic?

Read more here.

Filter Contaminants from Compressed Air

Walmec North America’s 5 Micron Compressed Air Filter provides point-of-use filtration of liquids, oils and other contaminants.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Spot Welding vs. Plug Welding, Part 3

Why it’s important to always verify your spot welds.

Watch here.

Lies and Deception: Defending Your Customers

Just because an insurer states something does not mean it’s true.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Consolidator Report

Consolidators: CARSTAR Opens First Location in Charlotte

News: TechForce Foundation Launches ‘Because I’m a Tech…’ Campaign

Events: SEMA, AAPEX Announce Health and Safety Measures

Advertisement

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

Opus IVS Surpasses One Million Collision Safety Scans

on

Brand Loyalty among U.S. Auto Consumers Drops to Six-Year Low

on

NABC Announces Second Annual NABC Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Opus IVS Surpasses One Million Collision Safety Scans

News: Brand Loyalty among U.S. Auto Consumers Drops to Six-Year Low

News: NABC Announces Second Annual NABC Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show

News: People on the Move

News: Consolidator Report
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Car Bench International

Car Bench International
Contact: David GreenPhone: 1-800-637-4780
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Spray Wide and Save Time
Connect
BodyShop Business