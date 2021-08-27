Top 5 Stories of the Week

Click Here to Read More

BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl discusses how you can easily track and charge out all of the items on an RO.

Watch here.

11 Signs Your Marketing Company is Scamming You

When it comes to advertising and marketing, how do you decipher what is best for you and who’s trying to take advantage of your ignorance on the topic?

Read more here.

Filter Contaminants from Compressed Air

Walmec North America’s 5 Micron Compressed Air Filter provides point-of-use filtration of liquids, oils and other contaminants.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Spot Welding vs. Plug Welding, Part 3

Why it’s important to always verify your spot welds.

Watch here.

Lies and Deception: Defending Your Customers

Just because an insurer states something does not mean it’s true.

Read more here.