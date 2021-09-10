Top 5 Stories of the Week

Vehicle Pre-inspection and Scan: A Necessary Practice
You’ll be glad you did a pre-inspection and a pre-repair scan of the vehicle after you deliver it back to the customer and hear the dreaded words: “It worked before I brought it in.”
Read more here.
Subaru Selects Certified Collision Care as Exclusive Partner
The program will identify, certify and promote dealership and independent facilities as collision repair providers of choice to Subaru drivers across Canada.
Read more here.
Classic Collision of Merritt Island Donates Refurbished Vehicle to Local Student
Classic Collision, GEICO and the NABC donated a refurbished vehicle to local resident Kyla Williams, the Boys & Girls Club of America Southeastern Military Youth of the Year winner.
Read more here.
Opus IVS Partners with Certified Collision Group for Diagnostics
CCG will deploy the Opus IVS collision scanning solution to its network of 575-plus independent affiliate locations in 39 states.
Read more here.
VIDEO: U-POL Specialty Fillers, Part 1
Dan Reutter discusses U-POL D Fine Metallic Polyester Filler, a versatile direct-to-metal formula with high adhesion across multiple substrates.
Read more here.