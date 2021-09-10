Connect with us

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Vehicle Pre-inspection and Scan: A Necessary Practice

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

You’ll be glad you did a pre-inspection and a pre-repair scan of the vehicle after you deliver it back to the customer and hear the dreaded words: “It worked before I brought it in.”

Read more here.

Subaru Selects Certified Collision Care as Exclusive Partner

The program will identify, certify and promote dealership and independent facilities as collision repair providers of choice to Subaru drivers across Canada.

Read more here.

Classic Collision of Merritt Island Donates Refurbished Vehicle to Local Student

Classic Collision, GEICO and the NABC donated a refurbished vehicle to local resident Kyla Williams, the Boys & Girls Club of America Southeastern Military Youth of the Year winner.

Advertisement

Read more here.

Opus IVS Partners with Certified Collision Group for Diagnostics

CCG will deploy the Opus IVS collision scanning solution to its network of 575-plus independent affiliate locations in 39 states.

Read more here.

VIDEO: U-POL Specialty Fillers, Part 1

Dan Reutter discusses U-POL D Fine Metallic Polyester Filler, a versatile direct-to-metal formula with high adhesion across multiple substrates.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: NABC Announces Celebrity Judges for Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show

News: Mitchell, Car ADAS Solutions Offer Enhanced Calibration Support

News: EVs Will Account for 45% of U.S. Light Vehicle Sales by 2035

News: I-CAR Publishes Best Practice for HV Disconnecting Procedure

Advertisement

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

Consolidator Report

on

Videos of the Week

on

Ford, LexisNexis Partner to Help U.S. Drivers Maximize Connected Vehicle Benefits
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Shop Operations: Increasing Touch Time in Your Auto Body Shop

Video: WATCH: SOP Training Videos from PPG

News: Consolidator Report

News: Videos of the Week

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Snap-on Diagnostics

Snap-on Diagnostics
420 Barclay Blvd, Lincolnshire IL 60069
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Spray Wide and Save Time

Sponsored Content

Four Top Paid Search Strategies for Collision Shops

Sponsored Content

4 Ways Training Can Help You Succeed During this Time

Sponsored Content

PRIMED FOR PRODUCTIVITY
Connect
BodyShop Business