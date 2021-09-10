Top 5 Stories of the Week

Click Here to Read More

You’ll be glad you did a pre-inspection and a pre-repair scan of the vehicle after you deliver it back to the customer and hear the dreaded words: “It worked before I brought it in.”

Subaru Selects Certified Collision Care as Exclusive Partner

The program will identify, certify and promote dealership and independent facilities as collision repair providers of choice to Subaru drivers across Canada.

Classic Collision of Merritt Island Donates Refurbished Vehicle to Local Student

Classic Collision, GEICO and the NABC donated a refurbished vehicle to local resident Kyla Williams, the Boys & Girls Club of America Southeastern Military Youth of the Year winner.