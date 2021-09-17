Top 5 Stories of the Week

Increasing Touch Time in Your Auto Body Shop
Strategies collision repair facilities can employ to decrease wait time and fix and deliver jobs faster.
Auto Refinish: Accepting the Challenge
In order to overcome refinishing challenges, one must first understand the issues encountered.
BendPak Introduces EV Battery Pack/Powertrain Lifting System
BendPak’s SL24EVT EV battery pack and powertrain lifting system helps technicians safely and efficiently remove, service and install heavy battery packs from a wide range of electric vehicles.
Mando Corp. Releases New Line of Cooling Fan Assemblies
Mando offers six SKUs covering 100% of applications for 2019 and newer Hyundai and KIA vehicles equipped with brushless units.
WIN Accepting Pay-It-Forward Membership Applications
WIN has started a “Pay-It-Forward” campaign to allow current WIN members and non-members to purchase and gift a full 365-day WIN membership for a new member.
