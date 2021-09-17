Connect with us

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Increasing Touch Time in Your Auto Body Shop

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Strategies collision repair facilities can employ to decrease wait time and fix and deliver jobs faster.

Read more here.

Auto Refinish: Accepting the Challenge

In order to overcome refinishing challenges, one must first understand the issues encountered.

Read more here.

BendPak Introduces EV Battery Pack/Powertrain Lifting System

BendPak’s SL24EVT EV battery pack and powertrain lifting system helps technicians safely and efficiently remove, service and install heavy battery packs from a wide range of electric vehicles.

Advertisement

Read more here.

Mando Corp. Releases New Line of Cooling Fan Assemblies

Mando offers six SKUs covering 100% of applications for 2019 and newer Hyundai and KIA vehicles equipped with brushless units.

Read more here.

WIN Accepting Pay-It-Forward Membership Applications

WIN has started a “Pay-It-Forward” campaign to allow current WIN members and non-members to purchase and gift a full 365-day WIN membership for a new member.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Consolidators: ABRA Mankato Celebrates 30th Anniversary of I-CAR Certification

News: Axalta Completes Acquisition of U-POL

Events: FinishMaster’s Hood Master Exhibit Set for Indianapolis

News: NTSB Chair Calls for New Approach to Highway Safety

Advertisement

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

Events of the Week

on

Consolidator Report

on

Hunter Deutschland Welcomes New Managing Director
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Events of the Week

News: Consolidator Report

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

Products: S & G Tool Aid Introduces New Circuit Tester

News: Hunter Deutschland Welcomes New Managing Director
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Welding Direct

Welding Direct
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Spray Wide and Save Time

Sponsored Content

Four Top Paid Search Strategies for Collision Shops

Sponsored Content

4 Ways Training Can Help You Succeed During this Time

Sponsored Content

Pro Spot International Launches New PR-5 Mobile Riveting and Bonding Station
Connect
BodyShop Business