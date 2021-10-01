Top 5 Stories of the Week

Click Here to Read More

Steve Schaefer has achieved a lot of success as a collision shop operator, but it didn’t come without some lessons that knocked him flat on his face.

Read more here.

ASA Announces New Membership Model

ASA is transitioning to a new and innovative association model leveraging its expansive history to create a single, unified industry voice.

Read more here.

ASE to Offer Free Webinar on Plastic Headlight Repair

The webinar, titled “Plastic Headlight Tab Repair with Nitrogen Plastic Welder,” will be held Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. EST.

Read more here.

AASP/NJ Awards First Young Technician Award at NORTHEAST 2021

AASP/NJ recently debuted its brand-new Young Technician Award, given to a promising young technician who has worked in a member shop for less than five years.