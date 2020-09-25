Top 5 Stories of the Week

Preparing the Next Generation of Collision Techs

Two trade schools are undertaking groundbreaking initiatives with the goal of supplying the collision industry with better prepared techs.

Read more here.

Autel US Introduces Intelligent Battery/Electrical System Diagnostics Tool Line

The new tools help techs perform the most accurate form of battery analysis, easily register new batteries and gauge the health of a vehicle’s electrical system.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Tech Grad Skills

Hands-on learning and repetition is key to preparing students for collision careers at the Matrix Trade Institute.

Read more here.

Don’s Auto Body Donates Recycled Ride to Gold Star Family

The refurbished 2016 Mazda 6 was given to Gold Star wife Julia Frampton, who lost her husband, U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Gregory M. Frampton, in 2003.

Read more here.

Missouri Body Shop Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Veteran

Car Craft Auto Body donated a refurbished vehicle to a St. Louis veteran on Sept. 18 through the NABC Recycled Rides program and GEICO.

Read more here.