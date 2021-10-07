Connect with us

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Oct. 4.
Advertisement
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Vehicle Scanning & Calibration: What’s Your Angle?

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The angle of sensors such as radar and cameras is critical to how they see where they’re supposed to and react accordingly.

Read more here.

California Vehicle Safety Bill A.B. 471 Signed Into Law

A.B. 471, a measure that will expand the inspection of vehicle safety components and systems, was been signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Sept. 28.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Adds Four Locations Across Wisconsin and Idaho

Crash Champions has acquired Wisconsin’s Pulera Collision Center in Kenosha and Idaho’s First Choice Collision Repair, consisting of three locations across the Boise metropolitan area.

Advertisement

Read more here.

Classic Collision Acquires Stetner Auto Body in Seattle

Classic Collision now operates a total of 151 repair centers in Alabama, Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas and Washington.

Read more here.

CCC Named Global Leader in Cloud Computing

CCC Intelligent Solutions has been named a top technology company in the software as a service sector by Business Intelligence and honored with a 2021 Stratus Award.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: SEMA Award Finalists Announced for 2021

OEMs: Nissan Opens New Safety Advancement Lab in North America

News: CCC Named Global Leader in Cloud Computing

Associations: ASA Charts Next Steps on Reorganizational Path

Advertisement

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

Car-O-Liner CTR9 Welder Showcased on Power Nation TV

on

Consolidator Report

on

Videos of the Week
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Car-O-Liner CTR9 Welder Showcased on Power Nation TV

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: Consolidator Report

News: Videos of the Week

News: BASF Launches Refinity Cloud-Based Platform
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Southern Polyurethanes, Inc.

Southern Polyurethanes, Inc.
Contact: Andy KivesPhone: 706-781-2220
PO Box 1300, Blairsville GA 30514
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Preaching to the Non-Converted: Shops Speak Out on Proper Scanning, Diagnostics and Calibrations

Sponsored Content

Shop Inventory? Your Account Manager Can Help with That!

Sponsored Content

Pro Spot International Launches New PR-5 Mobile Riveting and Bonding Station

Sponsored Content

Booth Talk’s Jeremy Winters: Optex Premium Body Filler is “Absolutely Amazing”!
Connect
BodyShop Business