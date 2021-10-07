Top 5 Stories of the Week

Vehicle Scanning & Calibration: What’s Your Angle?
The angle of sensors such as radar and cameras is critical to how they see where they’re supposed to and react accordingly.
California Vehicle Safety Bill A.B. 471 Signed Into Law
A.B. 471, a measure that will expand the inspection of vehicle safety components and systems, was been signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Sept. 28.
Crash Champions Adds Four Locations Across Wisconsin and Idaho
Crash Champions has acquired Wisconsin’s Pulera Collision Center in Kenosha and Idaho’s First Choice Collision Repair, consisting of three locations across the Boise metropolitan area.
Classic Collision Acquires Stetner Auto Body in Seattle
Classic Collision now operates a total of 151 repair centers in Alabama, Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas and Washington.
CCC Named Global Leader in Cloud Computing
CCC Intelligent Solutions has been named a top technology company in the software as a service sector by Business Intelligence and honored with a 2021 Stratus Award.
