Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Top Trending Vehicles of the Year Announced at SEMA Show

Voted on by exhibiting manufacturers, the SEMA Awards are presented annually to recognize the top trending vehicle models in five categories.

Building a Team: The Ratio of We’s to I’s

The next time you think about taking your business to the next level, assess whether you’ve truly built a team.

WATCH: Evercoat Launches New Light Speed LED Cure System

Evercoat launched its new Light Speed LED Cure System at the 2021 SEMA Show.

AirPro Diagnostics Receives Patent on Auggie Calibration Device

AirPro Diagnostics announced that the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) has approved their revolutionary ADAS calibration technology, Auggie, for patent protection.

WATCH: SEMA Day 2, Collision

Day 2 at the Collision Repair & Refinish section in the Upper South Hall of SEMA.

In this article:
