Top 5 Stories of the Week

The Pennsylvania State Senate passed Senate Bill (S.B.) 777, a bill that would exempt vehicles five years and newer from the requirements of emissions inspections.

Collision Repairers Asked to Grade Insurers Via Report Card

The Insurer Report Card asks repairers to grade insurers on how well their claims practices help ensure quality repairs and customer service.

Business Lessons from James Bond

Even though James Bond is a made-up, fictional character, we can all learn a lot from him, in both our personal and business lives.