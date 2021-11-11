Top 5 Stories of the Week

Connect with us

Pennsylvania Emissions Bill Passes State Senate

The Pennsylvania State Senate passed Senate Bill (S.B.) 777, a bill that would exempt vehicles five years and newer from the requirements of emissions inspections.

Collision Repairers Asked to Grade Insurers Via Report Card

The Insurer Report Card asks repairers to grade insurers on how well their claims practices help ensure quality repairs and customer service.

Business Lessons from James Bond

Even though James Bond is a made-up, fictional character, we can all learn a lot from him, in both our personal and business lives.

Kent Introduces Quick Seal MSP Seam Sealers

Kent Quick Seal MSP Seam Sealers eliminate noise, water and air leaks with OEM-quality results.

Kaeser Ships UPS Carbon Neutral

Fees for each shipment will be paid by Kaeser and used to invest in a variety of carbon offset programs.

