Top 5 Stories of the Week

5 Auto Body Industry Trends for 2022
Five trends that will impact the collision repair industry next year.
Read more here.
Classic Collision Acquires Eight-Shop MSO in California
Classic Collision announced the acquisition of Platinum Collision Centers in Southern California.
Read more here.
CARSTAR Owner Recognized as 2021 Up and Coming Woman of Year
Charlotte Liss, co-owner of CARSTAR Liss Auto Body and CARSTAR Liss Auto Body Schererville, has been recognized by the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association.
Read more here.
Crash Champions Acquires 24/7 Collision Care in Baltimore
Maryland-based 24/7 Collision Care is a 30,800-square-foot facility serving the Baltimore metro area located in Glen Burnie.
Read more here.
U.S. House Small Business Committee Holds Hearing with SBA Administrator
During the hearing, committee members discussed a variety of topics, ranging from the Paycheck Protection Program to supply chain issues.
Read more here.