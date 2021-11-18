Top 5 Stories of the Week

Click Here to Read More

Five trends that will impact the collision repair industry next year.

Classic Collision Acquires Eight-Shop MSO in California

Classic Collision announced the acquisition of Platinum Collision Centers in Southern California.

CARSTAR Owner Recognized as 2021 Up and Coming Woman of Year

Charlotte Liss, co-owner of CARSTAR Liss Auto Body and CARSTAR Liss Auto Body Schererville, has been recognized by the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association.

Crash Champions Acquires 24/7 Collision Care in Baltimore

Maryland-based 24/7 Collision Care is a 30,800-square-foot facility serving the Baltimore metro area located in Glen Burnie.

U.S. House Small Business Committee Holds Hearing with SBA Administrator

During the hearing, committee members discussed a variety of topics, ranging from the Paycheck Protection Program to supply chain issues.

